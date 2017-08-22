Word on the Hill: Government Gets Eclipsed

Now that the eclipse has passed, staffers need other fun things to do over recess. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Life on Capitol Hill came to a standstill Monday afternoon as staffers streamed out of their offices to get a look at the partial solar eclipse.

Check out the scene outside the Capitol and learn how lawmakers watched the eclipse back home in their districts.

And, watch HOH’s video of scenes from D.C. as Washingtonians donned their eclipse-viewing glasses and caught a glimpse of the rare astrological event.

Take time to plan

There are two weeks of recess left, so take some time to think about your future before things gets too busy. The Senate Office of Education and Training is hosting a Financial Planning Series entitled Invest in Your Future Today! A few sessions have already taken place but there are two left, scheduled for Wednesday and next Wednesday, Aug. 30.

This Wednesday’s session is an overview of Social Security benefits at noon in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 106. Next Wednesday’s session, at the same time and place, is Financial Blunders: Lessons We Never Learn. Contact training@saa.senate.gov to learn more.

Gardner out to see farms

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., tweeted that he is on a farm tour over the next few days, discussing agriculture in the Centennial State. His first stop was in Burlington on Monday. Gardner is tweeting about his tour using the hashtag #GardnerFarmTour.

First stop is in Burlington at Eastern Colorado Seeds. Looking forward to discussing CO Ag over the next few days. #GardnerFarmTour pic.twitter.com/sgqTPUx8A8 — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 21, 2017

ICYMI: Lawmaker life updates

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., got married over the weekend to Matthew Manda, communications and marketing director for the Media Group of America, which owns the news outlet Independent Journal Review.

Also last weekend, the father and stepmother of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., died just two days apart from one another.

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., 43,

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., 53.

What’s going on?

