Word on the Hill: Gifts for McCain

You would think it was Sen. John McCain’s birthday again. Since the Arizona Republican announced his opposition to the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, liberal groups have given him a cake, sent him cupcakes and flown a banner over the site of an NFL game.

UltraViolet delivered a cake to McCain’s Phoenix office Tuesday, and the women’s advocacy group also delivered one to the Portland office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. The group chartered a plane to fly over the University of Phoenix Stadium before Monday’s Cardinals vs. Cowboys NFL game, thanking McCain for his opposition to the bill. Tailgaters and those preparing for the game were able to spot it, including reporter Ryan Haarer.

MomsRising delivered “thank you” cupcakes to McCain’s Phoenix office Tuesday. Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, also received cupcakes from the group, urging them to oppose the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Happening today …

The documentary “A Place at the Table” will be screened in the Capitol Visitor Center’s North Orientation Theater at 6:30 p.m. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Reps. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., and Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and chef Jose Andres are scheduled to attend. A panel discussion organized by the Food Policy Action Education Fund will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. Invite-only.

The Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan nonprofit, will present seven Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals at 6:30 p.m. in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium (1301 Constitution Ave. NW). Guests expected include Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, David Price, R-N.C., and Keith Rothfus, R-Pa., as well as Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. Invite-only.

Members of the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association are in D.C. this week for the group’s Legislative and Policy Forum. They will be on the Hill today, pushing lawmakers for long-term and sustainably-funded infrastructure investment.

Denham reads for podcast

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., will be featured on this week’s episode of the free children’s podcast “Book Club for Kids,” reading the book “The Worst Class Trip Ever.” Dave Barry’s book is about a school trip to Washington, D.C., gone wrong. Denham also shared his own favorite book with listeners: John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men.”

The episode is supported in part by a grant from the Capitol Hill Community Foundation and the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

Staffer shuffle

Darin Miller is the new communications director of the House Freedom Caucus. He previously was communications director for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Miller replaces Alyssa Farah, who will join the staff of Vice President Mike Pence.

WCSA announces new board

Members of the Women’s Congressional Staff Association just elected its new board, which includes Colleen Carlos as president, Christina Mahoney as vice president, Lauren Dudley as treasurer, Callan Bruzzone as secretary, and Lucy Shaw as new media director. Also, Elizabeth-Burton Jones will lead professional development, Emily Richardson and Anna Platt will lead events, Annika Christensen and Tess Glancey will lead outreach and community service, and Christina Nunez will lead membership services.

Freshman getting to know others

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., has launched a new initiative called “Conversations with Congressmen,” and on Monday, he interviewed Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Things got interesting when he started talking about which party he “identified” with. Check out the video on Banks’ Facebook page.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., 63.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., 51.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.