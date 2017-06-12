Word on the Hill: USS Gabrielle Giffords

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords poses with husband Mark Kelly at the christening of her namesake ship in 2015. (Courtesy Giffords via Facebook)

Former Rep. Gabreille Giffords, D-Ariz., made history this weekend when the U.S. Navy launched a combat ship named after her.

Giffords, who survived a shooting assassination attempt in Tucson, Ariz., in 2011, is the first living woman since first lady Martha Washington to have a Navy warship named after her.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, was commissioned on Saturday in Galveston, Texas. Giffords was joined by her husband, NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, along with Hillary Clinton, and Jill Biden.

What’s going on this week

Monday

Amazon Web Services’ Public Sector Summit, a three-day event with boot camps, breakout sessions, and workshops at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt. Vernon Place NW). It is free for everyone with a .edu, .gov or .org email address. Register here.

Thursday

The 56th annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park; gates open at 5:30 p.m. Watch for more coverage this week previewing the big game.

The world premiere of “Mosquito,” an American Film Institute movie at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW); the screening is at 6:30 p.m. Invite-only.

Friday

Actress Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order SVU”) is scheduled to appear as a witness before the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence to discuss the rape kit backlog and push for increased access to sexual assault nurse examiners.

Overheard on the Hill

“It would take me all day to tell you what I think the president should be doing.”

— House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at her Friday press conference.

Happy Birthday to …

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., 59.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., 76

Rema Rahman contributed to this report.