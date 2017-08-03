Word on the Hill: Get Cultured in Rayburn

A preview of the artwork from Asian-American artists on display in Rayburn today. (Courtesy Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation)

There are three different opportunities today to check out Asian-American artists and history in the Rayburn House Office Building.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation is hosting an art exhibit “War and Refuge: Reflections on the Vietnamese Refugee Experience and Its Applicability to the Global Migration Crisis” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the building’s foyer. The foundation works to educate people about the ideology, history, and legacy of communism in order to create “a world free from the false hope of communism.”

At noon, a panel discussion and screening of the film “Vietnamerica” will take place in Room 2200. Chik-fil-A will be served.

And there will be a reception in the foyer from 5 to 7 p.m. All the day’s events are free and open to the public. RSVP here.

Sportsman staffers hung out

The Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus kicked off recess on Tuesday exactly like you would expect sportsmen to. They teamed up with the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation for the annual August Recess Shoot-Out. About 200 people gathered, including over 40 beginner shooters, for a trap, skeet and sporting clays competition. The “Top Gun Republican” was Chris Diller from the office of Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. The “Top Gun Democrat” was Ben Jackson from the office of Rep. Gene Green, D-Texas. The “Top Trap” was Scott Nulty from the office of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa. And the “Top Beginners” were from the offices of Reps. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., Rod Blum, R-Iowa, and Bob Latta, R-Ohio.

Dogs days of summer

The D.C.-based publicity firm Nardi Media is hosting “The Dog Days of Summer Yappy Hour & Silent Auction” at Sudhouse DC (1340 U St. NW) from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The event benefits the Humane Rescue Alliance, with 10 percent of the alcohol tab and 100 percent of the silent auction proceeds going to the organization. The event is open-invite.

Introducing: The Mooch

Short-lived former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has an Italian dish named after him. Pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen started selling “The Mooch” on Wednesday at its 200 locations nationwide for 11 days only — the length of Scaramucci’s White House tenure. It is described as “the most front-stabbingly delicious spaghetti, meatball and Caesar salad combination meal available to leakers and paranoiacs alike.”

Overheard on the Hill

“Sometimes members of Congress have a backbone like a banana.”

— House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

ICYMI: Members of Congress played tennis

Last week, a handful of representatives escaped the Hill for an evening of good-natured competition through a series of tennis matches. The fifth annual Washington Kastles Charity Classic earned close to $30,000 for local charities. Watch more from Heard on the Hill reporter Alex Gangitano:



Happy birthday to …

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., 44.

What’s going on?

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.