Word on the Hill: The Game Must Go On

Texas Rep. Joe L. Barton, left, the Republican’ baseball team manager, is accompanied to a meeting by Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Meehan after Barton spoke to reporters about the shooting Wednesday as his team practiced in Alexandria, Va. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

After a gunman rattled Washington on Wednesday by opening fire at the Republicans’ morning baseball practice, coaches from the two teams with the backing of House Leaders Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., decided the 56th annual Congressional Baseball Game must go on.

Just a week earlier, HOH was at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., where the shooting took place. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was one of five people wounded in the shooting, shared his thoughts with us going into the game.

Taste of Hawaii about the state’s industry

The fourth annual Taste of Hawaii was on Wednesday evening, hosted by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. The event, generally well-attended by staffers, highlighted the products, restaurants, and spirit of Hawaii through 69 different companies.

“The idea got started because I used to go to other states’ ‘Taste of’ and we know that it’s really a lot of work to bring the vendors and all kinds of people. But then talking with my staff, it seemed like a really good thing to try and do,” Hirono said.

The senator and her staff had been planning for almost a year.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring attention to a lot of the small businesses and entrepreneur activity that goes on in Hawaii. It is not just the sun and a military place, people actually work,” Hirono said.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., 42,

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., 52.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., 52.

What’s going on?

