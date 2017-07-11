Word on the Hill: Free Bananas

In 2014, New York Rep. Charles B. Rangel was spotted shopping on Amazon.com while waiting for President Barack Obama to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means staffers can get some free fruit for breakfast.

Amazon’s D.C. banana stand is giving out free bananas from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. outside Union Station, so staffers can grab one on their commute.

Once you’re fueled, Amazon is also hosting a half-day event with sessions on small business, transportation, and entertainment from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 106. RSVP: terri.baumann@kglobal.com.

McCain’s top 10 books

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Monday released his first-ever summer reading list, which includes 10 of the senator’s all-time favorite reads. He included everything from classic literature to military history (Ernest Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and Erich Maria Remarque’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” made the cut). The six-term senator said he will update the list periodically. With summer underway, McCain, a self-proclaimed avid reader, is encouraging Americans to pick up a book.

OOC says to drink water

Since the temperatures on Capitol Hill literally heat up this time of year — pun intended — the Office of Compliance is sending out reminders to prevent heat stress. Capitol Police standing guard outside and employees of the Architect of the Capitol, in particular, are encouraged to drink more water, take more breaks, watch out for co-workers, and play close attention to the thermometer, the OOC advises.

But it’s not just painters and landscaping crews who need to be aware of the dangers of soaring temperatures, per the OOC, which recently brought an industrial hygienist to Capitol Hill to speak to legislative staffers. Check out the office’s tips.

Gosar warns he will block people on Facebook

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., posted on Facebook that he will block people on the social media site who “do not promote healthy, civil dialogue on [his] page.” In his lengthy explanation posted Friday, he also cited Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s, R-La., condition as a reason to take threats seriously.

“So, if you genuinely think that Members of Congress should not take your hostile, crass and inappropriate rhetoric as a threat, I challenge you, ask Mr. Scalise for his thoughts. Ask his wife. Ask his children,” Gosar wrote.



Spotted

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin was spotted having dinner at Station 4 with his son and a female guest on Friday around 8.30 p.m.

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., 71.

Check out Teddy, a Portuguese water dog who hangs out in Markey’s office.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.