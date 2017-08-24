Word on the Hill: Flake Honored for Courage Under Fire

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., walks away from the scene of the shooting at the Republican baseball team’s practice leaves the scene with a plain clothes Capitol Police officer at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during baseball practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

On the same day that President Donald Trump was bashing him at a rally in Phoenix, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was honored Tuesday in Tucson by Arizona sheriffs for his actions during the shooting at the Republicans’ Congressional Baseball Game practice in June.

Flake was recognized by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Arizona Sheriffs Association for running from cover to help House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was seriously wounded, and for calling Scalise’s wife to inform her about what happened.

“We honor you for your valor and compassion,” said Mark Dannels, Cochise County sheriff and president of the Sheriffs Association. “We believe you represent the best of Arizona.”

Shae Ashe, who works in the office of Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, D-Pa., was named one of Top 30 Under 30 by HBCU Buzz, a news site covering historically black colleges and universities. Ashe is running for the Norristown Area School District board in November. He won his primary on May 16. The former staffer graduated from Norfolk State University in 2014 with a degree in finance.

Boyle tweeted his support for Ashe, who is his constituent services representative.

Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., is currently leading a Congressional delegation trip in South Korea, Japan and China, as reported Tuesday by the office of Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y. Besides Markey and Maloney, others on the trip include Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. The members stopped at the China-North Korea border and the Demilitarized Zone, were briefed by U.S. military officials, and met with leaders of South Korea’s government and military.

PAC for a Change, the political action committee formed by former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is going after Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., with a video of him as a bobblehead that mocks his background in the car alarm business. The ad is part of the PAC’s Resist and Replace project. Check it out.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., sat in a self-driving car during a visit to an Intel campus in Hillsboro, Ore., on Wednesday. He toured the area with Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and was in the state for a fundraiser, The Oregonian reported.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., threw out the first pitch at a Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball game, which is the Class A Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He brought his two daughters out on the field with him to help out.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., flew with Air Evac Lifeteam, an independently owned air medical service. She took off in the helicopter from Moberly, Mo., early Wednesday and tweeted a photograph.

