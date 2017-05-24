Word on the Hill: Embassy Chef Competition

Belgium is one of the countries represented in the Embassy Chef Challenge this evening. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Decide for yourself which embassy has the best cuisine.

Thirty-nine chefs from countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas are competing in Events DC’s Embassy Chef Challenge at 6 p.m. today. Last year’s winner was the chef from the Embassy of the Philippines, and in 2015, the Embassy of Barbados took home the trophy.

The competition will take place in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Tickets are $75.

Wreath-laying for women in the military

Reps. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., and Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., vice chairwomen of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, are hosting the 20th annual Women in the Military Wreath Laying Ceremony today. Also scheduled to attend are Reps. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and Susan W. Brooks, R-Ind.

The event, which takes place at Arlington National Cemetery at 9 a.m., honors the nation’s servicewomen and women veterans.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., breaks out some sleight-of-hand to make a point about how Congress makes policy — it’s often hidden by misdirection. Keep your eyes on the cards …

Members express their thoughts on President Donald Trump's budget

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., 68.

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., 57.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., 63.

