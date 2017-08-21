Word on the Hill: Eclipse Day

Solar eclipse viewing glasses are going fast in advance of Monday’s solar eclipse across the United States. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The main event of the week comes early.

The peak time to view today’s solar eclipse in Washington, D.C., is 2:42 p.m. But the fun starts around 1 p.m. From our vantage point, the moon will block part of the sun from about 1:17 p.m. to around 4:01 p.m.

While parts of the country will see a rare total eclipse, in D.C., the moon will block about 80 percent of the sun.

There are events going on in D.C. to view the eclipse with bars also celebrating the big day. Check back throughout the day for our coverage of Washington watching the eclipse.

Kelly gets a star

Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., a colonel in the Mississippi National Guard, could soon hold the rank of brigadier general, The Associated Press reported. He received a certificate from the Senate, which made him eligible for the promotion within the next two years. Kelly is currently assigned to the Mississippi National Guard’s joint force headquarters in Jackson, the AP reported.

Staffer shuffle

Cassie Smedile has left her position as communications director to Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. She said in an email that she will announce her next steps soon.

Recess travel highlights

A few lawmakers documented their recess trips across their states and districts. Here are some highlights from the travels of Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Happy birthday to…

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., 61.

#TB … M to last year when Montana Senate colleagues Tester and Republican Sen. Steve Daines, whose birthday was Sunday, exchanged very Montana birthday gifts. Check out the HOH video.

What’s going on?

