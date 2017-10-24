Word on the Hill: Drag Racing

Members of Gays Against Guns DC dress in drag as Rep. Barbara Comstock during the costume parade before the start of the 30th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race in 2016. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

So what is Gays Against Guns DC’s problem with Rep. Barbara Comstock?

The group, known has GAG, will be back at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race tonight, high heels and all, protesting the Virginia Republican. While last year’s protest was a week before her re-election, this year’s will focus on her stance on guns and “her lack of action for common sense gun violence prevention measures,” the group said in an emailed statement.

GAG plans to highlight the $173,232 the group says Comstock took from the National Rifle Association during the last election cycle.

The race, which features members and supporters of the LGBT community in D.C. running in high heels, begins at 9 p.m. at 17th and R streets NW in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

Digital Challenge bonus round results

Republican conference chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., will be announcing that Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., won the bonus round of the Digital Challenge at the House GOP Conference meeting later today. She will include that Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., won second place and Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minn., won third place. Carter also won second place in the original challenge.

Members were challenged to drive traffic to a website promoting the GOP’s vision for a tax overhaul, fairandsimple.gop.

Cárdenas raises money from ‘Hamilton’ tickets

The campaign and political action committee to re-elect Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., spent $105,500 in April on 400 tickets for the musical “Hamilton,” which is playing in Los Angeles until the end of the year. The 400 tickets have been used at two fundraisers to raise more than $300,000, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Talk about Flint

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., is hosting a screening of excerpts from the upcoming Lifetime movie “Flint” in the Capitol this evening. The excerpts will be followed by a panel discussion with Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. Check it out at 6 p.m. in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium. RSVP here. The movie premieres on Lifetime on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Also happening today …

The Cyber(in)security Summit, hosted by Mozilla, includes four one-hour sessions on the government’s role in cybersecurity followed by a networking happy hour. 1 to 7 p.m. at The Loft at 600 F St. NW. RSVP here.

The law firm Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid is celebrating its 10th anniversary and its recent promotions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol View Business and Conference Center (101 Constitution Ave. NW, ninth floor rotunda). Invite-only.

Staffer shuffle

Heather Purcell is Rep. Ro Khanna’s, D-Calif, new communications director. She’s been working with the freshman congressman since January as his press secretary and legislative aide. Before that, she was a communications associate at 270 Strategies, where Khanna’s campaign was her client.

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., 61.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., 63.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., 39.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., 58.

Rep. José E. Serrano, D-N.Y., 74.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., 63.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.