Word on the Hill: Dine With the Presidents

This weekend, why not eat with all the presidents watching you? District Winery’s new restaurant, Ana, has unique artwork in its dining area featuring 44 presidents.

Ana is located in Navy Yard on Water Street SE.

The artwork is portrait series called “Dads of Democracy” by Damon DeWitt, a former bartender. He portrayed what he thought is each leaders’ different style and created them in chronological order. The oil-on-canvas portraits are 18 inches square.

The portrait of President Donald Trump practically glares at the viewer, set against a backdrop of (what else?) gold. Former President Barack Obama appears to be wearing a powdered wig like the founding fathers.

Cummings to talk to Terrapins

The University of Maryland announced that Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., will deliver the commencement address to the university’s winter graduates. The congressman will also receive an honorary doctorate of public service, UMD announced. The graduation is Dec. 19.

Bring a Veteran to Work Day

Mortgage lender NewDay USA is honoring veterans with a Bring a Veteran to Work Day event in Fulton, Maryland. The keynote speaker is retired Navy Captain J.Charles Plumb, whose fighter jet was shot down over Vietnam after his 75th combat mission and who was a POW for more than 2,100 days.

Staffer shuffle

Helen Tolar, former chief of staff to Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., is now principal and co-leader of the D.C. office of Troutman Sanders Strategies, a government affairs firm. She started in Boozman’s office in 2013, and before that was staff director and chief counsel for the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

ICYMI: Running with Stephanie Murphy

We went on a morning run with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., as the sun rose over the Capitol.

And, we attended Sen. Thom Tillis’, R-N.C., dog Halloween party. Check out the recap and photos as well as the Facebook live.

Happy birthday to…

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, turns the big 7-0. The senator is undergoing immunotherapy for the next three months.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., 39.

Saturday

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., 46.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., 70.

Sunday

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, D-Fla., 75, who just returned to Capitol Hill after her feud with the White House.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.