Word on the Hill: Democrats Pick Impeachment Over Alcohol

Scott Preston, center, and other guests watch the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Capitol Lounge in Washington on Oct. 18. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A solid majority of Democrats said they would give up alcohol for the remainder of their lives if it meant President Donald Trump would be impeached tomorrow, according to a survey conducted by Detox.net.

The website, which works to help drug and alcohol addicts get sober, asked more than 1,000 Americans what they would give up drinking for. Seventy-three percent of Democrats surveyed said they would choose impeachment over alcohol. Only 17 percent of Republicans who took the survey said the same.

The survey also asked if Democrats and Republicans would give up alcohol if it meant the media would stop writing negative things about Trump. No surprise, 6.5 percent of Democrats and 30.6 percent of Republicans said they would.

The survey was limited to people who’d had at least one alcoholic drink within the past year. Forty-one percent of respondents were women, 58 percent were men and 1 percent identified as a gender not listed, according to Detox.net.

McHenry hosts blood drive

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., the House Republican chief deputy whip, is hosting a blood drive in honor of the chamber’s majority whip, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner and lobbyist Matt Mika, who were wounded in the shooting at the Republicans’ baseball practice on June 14. Today is the first day of the drive, supported by INOVA Blood Donor Services, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building Foyer.

The drive’s second day, supported by the American Red Cross, is Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the foyer as well as in Rayburn, Room 2050. McHenry’s office is asking staffers to RSVP to Chris.Worrell@mail.house.gov.

ICYMI: GoFundMe Page for Griner

Griner, who took a bullet to the ankle on Wednesday during the shooting at the Republicans’ baseball practice, has a GoFundMe page to support her recovery.

Supporters hope to raise $20,000 for Griner and her family.

ICYMI: Members celebrate Father’s Day

HOH caught up with Reps. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, Donald M. Payne Jr., D-Pa., Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, and Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., to talk about their dads on Father’s Day.



Happy birthday to …

Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., 67.

What’s going on?

