Word on the Hill: Darkest Hour

The new movie “Darkest Hour” will be screened in D.C. this evening, followed by a panel that includes House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y.

NBC’s Chuck Todd will moderate the panel at the United States Navy Memorial (701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) at 7:15 p.m. The movie’s star, actor Gary Oldman, is also scheduled to attend.

Oldman plays Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and the film is about his efforts to navigate the early part of World War II, which has been referred to as Great Britain’s darkest hour. The film hits theaters Nov. 22.

Hirono to undergo immunotherapy

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, who has had two surgeries for her kidney cancer, announced that a scan showed small spots on her thyroid gland. She will undergo immunotherapy for the next three months, she said in a video on Twitter.

“I expect that this therapy will work for me. That is my hope and expectation,” she said.

Wanted to share a quick update on my health. Starting immunotherapy to fight my cancer, and don't expect it will keep me from the fight. pic.twitter.com/6Tetpe6QGl — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 31, 2017

Free lunch in the name of health

The Congressional Vegetarian Staff Association and the Plant Based Foods Association are hosting a lunch for staffers interested in hearing about how plant-based foods can change the American diet. Reps. Brendan F. Boyle, D-Pa., Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, will co-host the lunch with the CVSA. It is free and open to all congressional staff. Noon to 1 p.m., Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2226. RSVP to Adam.Sarvana@mail.house.gov.

Celebrate the bisons

National Bison Day is on Nov. 4, as a result of a Senate-passed resolution led by Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. The celebrate the beloved bison, the annual Bison Day reception is today at 5:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building Room 2044.

Also happening today …

Check out the launch of “Chocolate City,” a new book about D.C. by co-authors Chris Myers Asch and George Derek Musgrove. The launch is hosted by the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, with a book lecture and signing in the Oprah Winfrey Theater inside the museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free admission.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden talks with filmmaker Christopher Nolan about film preservation and his recent projects, including “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Dunkirk” and “Inception.” The discussion starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium inside the Thomas Jefferson Building. Free and open to the public; register here.

The 44th Annual Conference on D.C. History, hosted by the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., kicks off with sessions exploring the pivotal year of 1968. It takes place today through Sunday at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (1313 New York Ave. NW). Registration closed.

Rula Ghani and Laura Bush on the Hill

Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-Calif., welcomed Afghanistan’s first lady Rula Ghani and former first lady Laura Bush to Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The three attended an event hosted by the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues and the U.S.-Afghan Women’s Council.

A real pleasure to meet with Afghanistan First Lady Rula Ghani & former FLOTUS @laurawbush about importance of Afghan women's empowerment! pic.twitter.com/ryxpl7GR9X — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) November 1, 2017

D.C. 5th best for transportation

The Metro can be a pain, but it’s better than 18 other North American cities’ transportation systems, a study found. D.C. ranked fifth among 23 cities for sustainability of their transportation systems, according to an Arcadis Sustainable Cities Mobility Index. New York, San Francisco, Vancouver and Montreal were ranked above D.C. Among 100 global cities, D.C. ranked 42.

