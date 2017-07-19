Word on the Hill: D.C. Job Fair Announced

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton tells you what you need to bring to the fair. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., announced Tuesday that her annual job fair for residents of the District will be on Aug. 2. The event is free and includes employers from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

“Whether you are a D.C. resident looking for a job, or even a new, better job, our Fair is the place for you,” she said in a news release.

Job seekers must bring proof of D.C. residency, which can include a photo ID, voter registration card, pay stub, utility bill, or copy of lease. Nonprofits, private businesses, retailers, restaurants, hotels, construction companies, federal and local governments, law enforcement, labor unions, and other sectors will be represented, according to Norton.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mount Vernon Place NW).

Veggie dog lunch to ‘help Congress cut the pork’

PETA’s annual Congressional Veggie Dog Lunch is today. The animal rights group will be offering five different pork-free, vegan hot dogs for members and staffers. The options range from the classic American vegan dog to a Chicago-style loaded veggie dog. Check it out outside the Rayburn House Office Building’s main entrance on Independence Avenue Southwest at noon. The first 100 guests will get a “super pig” plush toy.

Another ‘inconvenient’ truth

Former Vice President Al Gore is in D.C. today to attend the screening of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” a follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2006 documentary about the dangers of global warming, “An Inconvenient Truth.” Directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk will also be in attendance at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Invite-only. The film opens in theaters July 28.

Technology demo about taxes, trade and privacy

NCR, an e-commerce software, hardware, and IT company, is hosting a digital transaction technology demo about taxes, digital trade, and data privacy today from 6 to 7 p.m. at the 1776 Technology Incubator (1133 15th St. NW). Invite-only.

Before the demo, company representatives are meeting lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The group is currently set to meet with senators from the Finance, Foreign Relations and Banking committees, as well as members from House Ways and Means and Foreign Affairs.

Himes tweaks Trump on Twitter

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., lobbed a couple of tweets needling President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Never thought I'd watch a US President learn 5th grade civics on the job. I need to find those old Schoolhouse Rock cartoons. https://t.co/NCxH7nxYZx — Jim Himes (@jahimes) July 18, 2017

Overheard

“I’ve been riding a fairly strong bucking bronco.”

‬— Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, who responded to questions about the GOP’s inability so far to get health care done by saying legislating is never easy and this wasn’t his first rodeo.

