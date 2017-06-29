Word on the Hill: Your D.C. Fourth of July Schedule

Prepare for the fireworks on the mall this year. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call file photo)

So you can plan ahead for this weekend, here is what’s going on in D.C. on the Fourth of July along with some logistical information.

Tuesday, July 4 in D.C.

11:05 a.m.: The Washington Nationals play the New York Mets at Nationals Park with some special festivities.

11:45 a.m.: The annual National Independence Day Parade starts at the corner of Constitution Avenue and Seventh Street Northwest.

3 p.m.: Gates open for the 37th annual Capitol Fourth concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

8 p.m.: The concert, which will air live on PBS, begins. John Stamos (“Full House”) is hosting and performers include the Beach Boys, the Blues Brothers, Trace Adkins and Yolanda Adams.

9:09 p.m.: Expect the city’s fireworks to go off.

9:30 p.m.: The Capitol Fourth concert is scheduled to end.

Midnight: Metro closes.

Concert logistics

No tickets are required for the Capitol Fourth concert. Food and lawn or beach chairs that sit low to the ground are allowed and guests are encouraged to bring their own water, according to a Capitol Police press release on Wednesday. Alcoholic beverages and glass bottles aren’t allowed, nor are bicycles, signs, posters, umbrellas larger than 36 inches in diameter and suitcases, among others.

Metro logistics

The Metro system will stay open until midnight Tuesday, a half-hour later than normal weekdays, WMATA announced this week. After 9 p.m., the National Mall entrance at Smithsonian Station will be “entry only” to accommodate the expected crowds leaving the National Mall. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day and parking will be free at Metro facilities. Don’t bring bicycles and large coolers on trains — they won’t be allowed.

Senate parking logistics

For those who park in the Senate lots, restrictions begin at 1 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicles on either First Street Northwest between Constitution and Pennsylvania avenues, or on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest between First and Third streets will be subject to towing, according to a sergeant-at-arms news release. Look out for spot closures on New Jersey Avenue Northwest between C Street and Constitution Avenue, starting Sunday at 5 p.m.

