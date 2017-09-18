Word on the Hill: Clinton’s Book Tour Hits D.C.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is in D.C. tonight for her book tour.

The former secretary of State, senator and first lady is traveling the country to talk about “What Happened,” her account of the 2016 election.

“What you’ll see will be her story — live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead,” read a release from Politics and Prose. “It’s about Hillary’s experience as a woman in politics — she lets loose on this topic, and others, in a way she never has before.”

The event features a conversation with Clinton and Politics and Prose co-owner Lissa Muscatine, who was Clinton’s chief speechwriter in the State Department and the White House, and takes place at the Warner Theater (513 13th St. NW) at 7 p.m.

Happening this week …

Tuesday

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute and Anthem, Inc. are hosting a briefing entitled “Addressing America’s Opioid Problem: The Need for Evidence-Based Strategies” from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 430. RSVP: KShea@golin.com.

Roll Call Live is partnering with CQ’s health care experts to lead an engaging morning of discussion with members of Congress and other stakeholders entitled “Tackling Mental Health Through Innovation.” The event also features a fireside chat with keynote speaker, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind. 8 a.m. at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Register here.

WednesdayIssue One’s ReFormers Caucus and John Hamre, president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, are holding a news conference “attacking the roots of dysfunction in Washington.” Former Reps. Zach Wamp, R-Tenn., Constance A. Morella, R-Md., Porter J. Goss, R-Fla., and Lee H. Hamilton, R-Ind, and former Sen. Richard G. Lugar, R-Ind., are scheduled to participate. It will be held at the CSIS (1616 Rhode Island Ave. NW) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Friday

Sept. 22 is American Business Woman’s Day, which honors female entrepreneurs. People are encouraged to participate by using the hashtag #beawesome.

Staffer shuffle

Nick McGee is the new director of public affairs at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. He was previously deputy chief of staff and communications director to Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind.

EMILY’s List in NYC

EMILY’s List is hosting Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Senate hopeful Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., among others, at an event in New York City today. On the agenda is a noon luncheon and speaking program in downtown Manhattan, where both Gillibrand and Rosen are scheduled to make remarks.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.