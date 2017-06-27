Word on the Hill: Celebrity Chef in Hart

Desserts prepared by a celebrity chef are making their way to Capitol Hill this afternoon.

Chef Robert Irvine, best known for the Food Network’s “Dinner: Impossible” and “Worst Cooks in America” will join Hire Heroes USA and Walmart for an event to support veterans. He’s planning to man three dessert stations and serve as emcee.

The event is invite-only in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902, from 2 to 4 p.m. Follow along with @AlexGangitano on Twitter for a look at the treats inside.

Steve Case and J.D. Vance team up for bus tour

AOL co-founder Steve Case and author J.D. Vance (“Hillbilly Elegy”) are planning a bus tour to invest in startup companies in different regions. The sixth Rise of the Rest bus tour will take place in October, the two announced Monday.

The first stop is in central Pennsylvania (Harrisburg, Lancaster and York), and then Ann Arbor, Michigan; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. They consider each area a rising startup region and Case will personally invest $100,000 in a startup at each of the five stops.

Read about a recent conversation on the Hill on Vance’s book about the Hill.

Human chain around the Capitol

On Wednesday, the Center for American Progress is hosting a “hand chain” around the Capitol to show its support for the 2010 health care law. The group’s president, Neera Tanden, tweeted that they will form the chain at 5 p.m.

Listen up friends: human chain around the Capitol this Wed at 5 to save ACA. Please come into D.C. Nothing more imp than saving health care! — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 25, 2017

Music on the Mall announced

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., announced Monday that the annual Music on the Mall series will begin Thursday.

The concerts in the series feature a variety of local D.C. artists and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. on the Mall in the area across from the National Air and Space Museum (Jefferson Drive Southwest between Fourth and Seventh streets). The series runs until July 25.

