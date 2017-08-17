Word on the Hill: Capitol Hill Could Save You Money

Save some money, move to Capitol Hill. Above, Tennessee’s David Kustoff arrives at the Capitol Hill Hotel for new member orientation on Nov. 14, 2016. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Here’s some good news for congressional staffers: Capitol Hill was ranked the fourth best place in D.C. to save money if you’re living off an annual salary of $50,000.

The financial planning app Rize released a list of the 14 best and worst places to live in D.C. on a $50,000 salary. Petworth, NoMa and Southwest Waterfront ranked first, second and third, respectively. Georgetown was ranked last.

The group based its scores on rent, food (at and away from home), entertainment, recreation, personal care products, apparel, and health care.

Franken has makeup date with Maher

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., will appear on comedian Bill Maher’s HBO show on Friday as the top-of-show interview guest, HuffPost reported. Franken was supposed to appear on “Real Time with Bill Maher” in June but canceled when the TV host used the term “house n-----” while Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was a guest. Maher later issued an apology.

Friday’s show will also include California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, magician Penn Jillette, and political commentator Amy Holmes.

Murphy’s still walking

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., is on his fifth day of walking across the Nutmeg State. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a group of children spotted him on the walk and the senator had an “impromptu town hall” with the future voters. Murphy ended the day with a town hall in Newtown.

That was cool. All these kids who didn't know each other just happened to find me at the same time. Impromptu town hall! #WalkCT pic.twitter.com/iqqIgwdPqo — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 16, 2017

Maybe u don't need to see a pic of my feet at 6am but I'm pretty proud of the tape job that's got me thru 75 miles so far. Day 4 starts now. pic.twitter.com/L1LKeYzt9W — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 16, 2017

Williams visits PTSD nonprofit

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, visited the Operation: Warriors Path facility, 25 miles southwest of Austin, Texas. The nonprofit group helps veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

I had the great honor of visiting and learning about Operation: Warriors Path. They offer help and support to vets suffering from PTSD pic.twitter.com/zioUOP7oXh — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) August 16, 2017

Ryan to New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Young Democrats hosted their third annual summer barbecue Wednesday evening, and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, was there. Supporters paid anywhere from $25 to $1,000 to attend.

Huge shout out to @TimRyan for coming out to our cookout tonight. Wicked exciting young leader who knows how to fire up a crowd. #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/wTPW1sGYEf — NH Young Democrats (@NHYoungDems) August 17, 2017

Watch Carper fly a drone

Roll Call is visiting members over recess and shadowing some of their daily activities. Last week, Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., visited a robotics lab at the University of Delaware’s Lewes campus. He spoke to students, interns and faculty, posed for a drone “selfie,” and checked out an augmented reality sandbox.



Staffer shuffle

Scott Ogden, former deputy communications director for Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is the new communications director for the Maine Democratic Party.

Andrea Waldock Niethold has joined the Canadian National Railway Company as its director of government affairs. She was previously chief of staff to Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., for five and a half years.

