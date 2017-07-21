Word on the Hill: Capitol Hill Reality Show Casting Call

There’s a casting call next week for Capitol Hill staffers for a new reality show about working in Congress.

The posting on Brad Traverse Jobs reads:

Description: The Executive Producer behind Catfish, 30 Days, 9 By Design & Architecture School is casting a new reality show and looking for congressional staffers and D.C. influencers. Democrats and Republicans are welcome as long as applicants have a strong point of view and aren't afraid to express it. There will be filming of a short reel on July 24-26 so applicants must be in the D.C. area and somewhat available on those dates.

With a short-reel filming scheduled to start Monday, the casting is being finalized over the next two days.

Double-female-politician trouble

Reps. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., wore the same dress to work Wednesday by accident and it was reportedly a big hit on the floor. Both Republicans and Democrats were joking that the two women were double trouble.

They took a photograph on Wednesday night in front of the Capitol.

@RepDebDingell and I not only wore the same dress coincidentally, but we are both fighting the GOP budget today. pic.twitter.com/tef4GSJuXu — MichelleLujanGrisham (@RepLujanGrisham) July 19, 2017

Congressional tennis roster update

The fifth annual Washington Kastles Tennis Classic that features Republicans and Democrats playing a series of doubles matches to raise money for D.C. schools and food banks, is less than a week away.

Rep. Robert C. Scott, D-Va., has been added to the roster, and will play alongside Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Dave Brat, R-Va., Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., Charlie Dent, R-Pa., Robert W. Goodlatte, R-Va., Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Erik Paulsen, R-Minn., and Kevin Yoder, R-Kan. Former Sen. John B. Breaux, D-La., is also expected to play.

The revised media participant list now includes Brett Baier of Fox News, Jonathan Karl of ABC News, Albert Tillman of Bloomberg, Peter Alexander of NBC News and Bob Cusack of The Hill.

The event takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Smith Center at George Washington University. Here’s how to purchase tickets.

Cowpie on Saturday

The Wyoming State Society is hosting the 41st annual COWPIE (short for Committee of Wyoming People in the East) at 8 p.m. on Saturday. It’s ‘a night of country dancing and western revelry,’ held during the opening weekend of the Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming. The COWPIE celebration takes place at Eastern Market’s North Hall (225 Seventh St. NE). Tickets are available here.

Brunch for the weekend

The trendy Shaw-area Asian-meets-French fusion restaurant, Kyirisan, added a daily toast, and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys to its summer brunch menu. The bottomless drinks will last until Labor Day and the daily toast will change weekly.

Sneak peek at a toast dish: a wild salmon rillette with local quick pickle cucumber, poached egg, and fennel pollen on toast.

What’s going on?

