Word on the Hill: Calm After the Storm

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein wore a seersucker suit Thursday in honor of National Seersucker Day in the Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Things on Capitol Hill should have settled down today, a day after former FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Members of Congress and senators have skipped town and headed home.

But stay tuned for another busy week, which includes the much-anticipated Congressional Baseball Game. Check out HOH’s interviews with the game’s Democratic and Republican managers.

Increased security for Capital Pride

It’s Capital Pride weekend, which involves a parade and festival on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. D.C.’s LGBTQ clubs are increasing security as the celebration just precedes the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. Expect more scrutinizing of bags, says Gays Against Guns D.C.

Green Lantern (1335 Green Court NW) is not allowing oversized bags — such as backpacks, suitcases, and duffel bags — inside the bar. The group is hoping that everyone celebrating this weekend feels safe and not threatened.

Seersucker Day must go on

Yesterday’s Comey hearing may have outshined National Seersucker Day , but that didn’t mean the day’s co-leader, Rep. Dianne Feinstein forgot about it. While she was one of the senators questioning the former FBI director, you could still see her rocking the warm weather fabric in the photo up top. Learn more about the tradition here.

Overheard

“That’s one of the all-time great excuses for breaking a date, I think.”

— Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, responding to Comey saying he canceled a date with his wife to have dinner with the president.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, 84.

On Saturday: Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan., 54.

On Sunday: Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, 69.

What’s going on?

Bridget Bowman contributed to this report.