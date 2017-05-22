Word on the Hill: Calm Before the Recess

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, center, GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks, left, and other officials review production of the fiscal 2018 budget at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street on Friday. The budget will be released this week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

It’s the last week before the Memorial Day recess.

There are a few things going on to get you through until the long weekend and four-day break.

Here are a few events to look out for on the Hill.

Tuesday

The 5th annual Capital Soccer Classic, at RFK Stadium (2400 East Capitol St. SE). Gates open at 5 p.m. with the Congressional Soccer Game beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Check back on Tuesday for the rosters.

Reception hosted by the Organic Trade Association and Organic Valley, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 44 North Capitol St. NW. Register here.

WednesdayEvents DC Embassy Chef Challenge, 6 p.m. in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Thirty nine chefs from different countries are competing. Last year’s winner was the chef from the Embassy of the Philippines. Tickets are $65.

Sen. Lugar’s son going bald for cancer again

David Lugar, lobbyist and son of former Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., informed friends by email Friday that his friend’s daughter has cancer. He is shaving his head to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit that supports childhood cancer research. In 2015, David Lugar went bald in honor of his late niece who had osteosarcoma. On Friday, he asked his contacts for support.

New summer brunch spot

The Yard, a newly unveiled outdoor garden area at The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown, launched a Saturday and Sunday brunch menu this weekend. The $45 two-course prix fixe includes make-your-own bloody marys and mimosas for one and a half hours.

ICYMI: Eric Swalwell is a new dad

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and wife Brittany are new parents. Their son Nelson was born Thursday night in California, the 36-year-old congressman announced on Twitter.

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, 60.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., 48.

Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., 55.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.