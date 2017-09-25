Word on the Hill: Busy Week

Happy Monday and welcome back.

This week is packed with things to do around the D.C. area.

Happening this week …

Monday

The Intuit Tax and Financial Center, the National Consumer League and the American Bankers Association Foundation are hosting an event “Financial Empowerment and the Tax Time Moment,” featuring two panel discussions and a keynote address by U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranzal. 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the Capitol Visitor Center, Room 8.

Tuesday

The National Press Club’s annual spelling bee, which pits the members of the media against lawmakers is at 7:15 p.m. at the National Press Club (529 14th St. NW). Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., will be trying to reclaim to reclaim his 2015 championship title. Other confirmed participants include Reps. Scott Peters, D-Calif., Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. Last year was the first time in modern history a member of press corps won the competition. Buy tickets here.

The 19th annual Member of Congress Charity Basketball Game, which raises money for local kids in the D.C. community, is at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington University’s Smith Center (600 22nd St. NW). Participants scheduled to play in the members’ game include House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Reps. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., James R. Comer, R-Ky., Ryan A. Costello, R-Pa., Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Jeff Denham, R-Calif., Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Will Hurd, R-Texas, Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Cedric L. Richmond, D-La., David Rouzer, R-N.C., David Valadao, R-Calif., and Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio. Admission is free.

The CARE Global Leaders Network Congressional Awards will honor Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and Reps. Harold Rogers, R-Ky., and Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y. The reception is at Jones Day (300 New Jersey Ave. NW), 5 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP: sara.best@care.org.

Data Transparency Summit featuring speakers from the White House, among others; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel (999 Ninth St. NW). Register here.

Wednesday

Members of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association are in D.C. this week for the group’s Legislative & Policy Forum. They will be on the Hill today, pushing lawmakers for long-term and sustainably-funded infrastructure investment.

Thursday

The Historical Society of Washington, D.C.’s Making D.C. History Awards will be presented to to chef Jose Andres for distinction in corporate achievement, Douglas Development Corp. for distinction in historic preservation, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., for distinction in civic leadership, the Ruppert family as this year’s legacy family of Washington, D.C., and Di and Lou Stovall for distinction in artistic achievement. The sixth annual award ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Buy your tickets here.

DataArts is hosting two workshops as part of its “Business of the Arts — Professional Development Series” at the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (200 Eye St. SE, Ste 1400). “Data + Stories” is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and “Building Blocks for Financial Help” is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register here.

Resettling refugees

Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., was in Africa last week, working to secure the release of two Sudanese pastors trying to go to Virginia as refugees, public radio station WVTF reported. The pastors were imprisoned by the government on political charges. Seven family members arrived in Virginia as refugees on Wednesday.

Mike ‘Zebra’ Quigley

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., had a zebra named after him at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported. Quigley chose “Mike the Zebra” from the two options the zoo presented him.

Ryan in a hard-hat alert

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., was in Houston last week with Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to work on helping residents with cleanup after Hurricane Harvey. ABC News in Houston tweeted a photograph of the appropriately dressed speaker.

World War I web series

The Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project on Friday launched the final installment of a World War I web series “A World Overturned.” It’s the last chapter in “Experiencing War,” a three-part online series dedicated to U.S. veterans of the war. Check it out.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., 56.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., 73.

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., 64.

