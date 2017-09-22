Word on the Hill: Ayotte Joins Bono’s Board

Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who helped shepherd the Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch earlier this year, has joined the ONE Campaign. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte joined the board of the ONE Campaign, an organization co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.

The ONE Campaign bills itself as focusing on fighting poverty and extreme diseases.

“Kelly Ayotte proved herself to be one of the brightest new leaders on international affairs during her time in the Senate and is no stranger to our mission of ending extreme poverty,” board chairman Tom Freston said in a statement.

Ayotte in turn said, “In an era of shrinking budgets and growing crises, fighting extreme poverty should continue to be a priority for western governments. During such a complex time, development plays an especially important role in not only helping people climb out of extreme poverty, but in stabilizing and securing our world.”

Ayotte served one term in the Senate but lost her bid for re-election last year to Sen. Maggie Hassan in a tight race. She then helped shepherd the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

#BeAwesome

It’s national American Business Women’s Day, which honors women entrepreneurs and urges them to stick together and promote one another.

Sept. 22 marks the anniversary of the American Business Women’s Association, which was founded in 1949. The day was first recognized in 1983 by a resolution of Congress and a proclamation issued by former President Ronald Reagan.

The hashtag for the day is #BeAwesome, which organizers are encouraging supporters to use on social media.

Jim Cooper’s mother passes away at 98

Hortense Hayes Powell Cooper, Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper’s mother, died Monday at the age of 98 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

“My mom was a gracious Southern lady. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and her smile for everyone. She never met a stranger or had a bad day. She woke up happy and went to bed happy. Life was never about her; it was about other people. Regardless of circumstance, she simply delighted in the world,” Cooper said in a Facebook post.



Hortense Cooper was the wife of former Tennessee Gov. Prentice Cooper. She was also one of the first employees at the United Nations in New York, according to her obituary in the Shelbyville Times-Gazette.

Her funeral will be held today.

Fitzpatrick bags groceries for hunger awareness

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick bagged groceries at a ShopRite grocery store in Warminster, Pennsylvania, to promote hunger awareness.

The efforts was part of National Hunger Action Month, which ends Sept. 30, according to the Intelligencer.

If it’s Friday, that means rosé

Have you checked out 201 Bar’s (201 Massachusetts Ave. NE) new Friday happy hour menu? It includes bottomless rosé for $20. The Friday bottomless beverage will change seasonally, so take advantage of this special before the month is over.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Robert W. Goodlatte, R-Virginia, 65.

Saturday

Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn., 62.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com