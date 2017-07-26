Heard on the Hill

Word on the Hill: ADA Anniversary

Little Lobbyists and staffer shuffle

Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin speaks during a news conference as part of a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2010. (Tom Williams/Roll Call via Getty Images file photo)

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Office of Compliance is commemorating the occasion with online training for Capitol Hill staffers.

Training videos entitled “Preventing Disability Discrimination in the Congressional Workplace” are available on the agency’s website, featuring introductions from Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., for Senate staffers, and from Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., for House staffers.

The OOC has also been distributing tips to make offices more accessible to constituents and visitors.

Little Lobbyists how-to

The Senate Democrats featured photographs on Twitter outlining a day on Capitol Hill for Little Lobbyists, a group that brings children with complex medical needs to talk to lawmakers about health care. Here is a step-by-step outline from the Little Lobbyists on “how to make your voice heard.”

Staffer shuffle

Dominique McKay is the press secretary for the Senate Republican Conference, Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., announced Tuesday. She was previously deputy press secretary at the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

Adam Scheidler has been named creative director and will start on July 31. He is currently digital communications director at the House Financial Services Committee.

Spotted

First daughter Ivanka Trump was spotted having dinner with a woman at Rasika in Penn Quarter on Monday. She arrived around 6:45 p.m. and stayed for about two hours.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., 40.

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., 41.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats hillside hoh house republicans senate washington-dc Alabama democrats Education Financial Services health care House Illinois Jim Langevin John Thune Lobbying Markwayne Mullin Martha Roby Oklahoma Republicans rhode island Senate South Dakota staffers Tammy Duckworth ICNW