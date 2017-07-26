Word on the Hill: ADA Anniversary

Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin speaks during a news conference as part of a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2010. (Tom Williams/Roll Call via Getty Images file photo)

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Office of Compliance is commemorating the occasion with online training for Capitol Hill staffers.

Training videos entitled “Preventing Disability Discrimination in the Congressional Workplace” are available on the agency’s website, featuring introductions from Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., for Senate staffers, and from Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., for House staffers.

The OOC has also been distributing tips to make offices more accessible to constituents and visitors.

Little Lobbyists how-to

The Senate Democrats featured photographs on Twitter outlining a day on Capitol Hill for Little Lobbyists, a group that brings children with complex medical needs to talk to lawmakers about health care. Here is a step-by-step outline from the Little Lobbyists on “how to make your voice heard.”

How to make your voice heard on #healthcare: a story in 5 parts starring the @LittleLobbyists: 1. Grab your friends. pic.twitter.com/1jFyZ08gO9 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 25, 2017

2. Write a note to your senators about your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/f8NBZ2wa5A — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 25, 2017

3. Stop for ice cream (because...ice cream). pic.twitter.com/jeSUv500NN — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 25, 2017

4. Visit your senators and tell them your story about what #healthcare means for you. pic.twitter.com/drcN80Ofa2 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 25, 2017

5. VICTORY! You made your voice heard on an issue that matters to you! pic.twitter.com/TvU3C8EgXC — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 25, 2017

Staffer shuffle

Dominique McKay is the press secretary for the Senate Republican Conference, Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., announced Tuesday. She was previously deputy press secretary at the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

Adam Scheidler has been named creative director and will start on July 31. He is currently digital communications director at the House Financial Services Committee.

Spotted

First daughter Ivanka Trump was spotted having dinner with a woman at Rasika in Penn Quarter on Monday. She arrived around 6:45 p.m. and stayed for about two hours.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., 40.

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., 41.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.