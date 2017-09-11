Word on the Hill: 9/11 Anniversary

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi lead the procession of members of Congress down the Capitol steps for the ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of 9/11 last year. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Today is the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

As of Sunday evening, the Senate was scheduled to reconvene at 3 p.m. It will observe a moment of silence in memory of those killed in the terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

The House canceled Monday votes, owing to the large number of expected absences due to Hurricane Irma.

“It’s kind of, ‘Where am I right now? What is going on?’”— Rep. Ryan A. Costello, R-Pa., on the irony of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and OMB director Mick Mulvaney pitching the Harvey/debt ceiling/CR package after Democrats made a deal with President Donald Trump.

