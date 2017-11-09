Word on the Hill: 535 of the Same Book

Staff and volunteers for the U.S. Capitol Historical Society have been delivering historian David McCullough’s book “The American Spirit” to every member of Congress over the last week.
Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Bob Casey, D-Pa. — members of the USCHS board of trustees — were given the ceremonial task of delivering the final two books to two senators. They chose Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Chris Coons, D-Del.
Blunt and Casey stopped by Collins’ and Coon’s offices to make the delivery Wednesday afternoon.
USCP Medal of Honor
The two Capitol Police special agents and three Alexandria Police Department officers who ended the shooting rampage at the Republicans’ Congressional Baseball Game practice will be awarded the USCP’s highest honor today.
Capitol Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa will present the USCP Medal of Honor to:
- Special Agent David Bailey, USCP
- Special Agent Crystal Griner,USCP
- Officer Nicole Battaglia, APD
- Officer Alexander Jensen, APD
- Officer Kevin Jobe, APD
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Congressional Auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center.
Dingell’s not into the extra characters
99% of you people don’t even deserve 140 characters.— John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 7, 2017
That pizza guy looks a lot like ...
Umm, @MrJerryOC, was this you? https://t.co/tTADKI0Hus— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 8, 2017
Boris Johnson spotted in the Capitol
Britain’s secretary of state for foreign affairs, Boris Johnson, was spotted on Capitol Hill.
Spotted at the Senate Subway: UK Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/4kHfJKwypi— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 8, 2017
What was the British secretary of state doing in the Capitol?
In 🇺🇸 for talks w/ US Congress leadership to underline benefits of #Iran nuclear deal while not being complacent about Iranian disruption— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 8, 2017
Walberg in a sling
Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., had rotator cuff surgery and was spotted wearing a sling on the House floor.
‘Deadly myths’ on transparency exposed
Myths and realities when it comes to transparency in the government is the topic of a new Congressional Research Institutereport. The report details the “astonishing lack of supporting evidence and a number of troubling, flawed assumptions” the institute says it found about transparency.
Happening today …
The 70th anniversary of NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 6:30 p.m., Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). RSVPs have ended.
Jobs for the Future’s “Celebrate Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning” luncheon kicks off National Apprenticeship Week, which is Nov. 13 through 19. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capitol Hilton (1001 16th St. NW). Invite-only.
Happy birthday to …
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, 65.
Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., 55.
Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., 61.
What’s going on?
