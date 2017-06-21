Who’s Playing in Tonight’s Congressional Softball Game

Members of Congress team up with the Washington press corps in the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game Wednesday night to raise money for breast cancer.
This year’s game has seen interest and ticket sales soar after the shooting at last week’s Republican team practice before the Congressional Baseball Game, which set a record for attendance.
Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Watkins Recreation Center at 420 12th St. SE in D.C. The program begins at 7 p.m., and play is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The game’s profits go to the Young Survivors Coalition, which supports young women with breast cancer.
Here are the rosters for the Members team and the Bad News Babes, the media team.
Members
- Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.
- Rep. Cheri Bustos, D, Ill.
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
- Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. (Captain)
- Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah
- Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.
- Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y.
- Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala. (Captain)
- Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla. (Captain)
- Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.
- Rep. Norma J. Torres, D-Calif.
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. (Captain)
Coaches: Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., Victoria Barnes, Jim Kiley and Natalie Buchanan.
Bad News Babes
- Jen Bendery, Huffington Post
- Mikayla Bouchard, The New York Times (Captain)
- Bridget Bowman, Roll Call
- Mary Bruce, ABC News
- Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News
- Lisa Desjardins, PBS NewsHour
- Elise Foley, Huffington Post
- Emily Goodin, RealClearPolitics
- Erica Hendry, PBS NewsHour
- Emmarie Huetteman, The New York Times
- Kasie Hunt, MSNBC
- Tamara Keith, NPR
- Pamela Kirkland, PBS NewsHour
- Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune
- Leigh Munsil, CNN
- Alicia Parlapiano, The New York Times
- Julie Percha, PBS NewsHour
- Elena Schneider, Politico
- Kate Sheppard, Huffington Post
- Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times
- Shawna Thomas, Vice
- Amy Walter, Cook Political Report (Captain)
- Sarah Wire, Los Angeles Times
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.