Who’s Playing in Tonight’s Congressional Softball Game

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., celebrates with teammates after members defeated the media team, 10-5, in the 2014 Congressional Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Members of Congress team up with the Washington press corps in the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game Wednesday night to raise money for breast cancer.

This year’s game has seen interest and ticket sales soar after the shooting at last week’s Republican team practice before the Congressional Baseball Game, which set a record for attendance.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Watkins Recreation Center at 420 12th St. SE in D.C. The program begins at 7 p.m., and play is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The game’s profits go to the Young Survivors Coalition, which supports young women with breast cancer.

Here are the rosters for the Members team and the Bad News Babes, the media team.

Members

Coaches: Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., Victoria Barnes, Jim Kiley and Natalie Buchanan.

Bad News Babes

Jen Bendery, Huffington Post

Mikayla Bouchard, The New York Times (Captain)

Bridget Bowman, Roll Call

Mary Bruce, ABC News

Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News

Lisa Desjardins, PBS NewsHour

Elise Foley, Huffington Post

Emily Goodin, RealClearPolitics

Erica Hendry, PBS NewsHour

Emmarie Huetteman, The New York Times

Kasie Hunt, MSNBC

Tamara Keith, NPR

Pamela Kirkland, PBS NewsHour

Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune

Leigh Munsil, CNN

Alicia Parlapiano, The New York Times

Julie Percha, PBS NewsHour

Elena Schneider, Politico

Kate Sheppard, Huffington Post

Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times

Shawna Thomas, Vice

Amy Walter, Cook Political Report (Captain)

Sarah Wire, Los Angeles Times