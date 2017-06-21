Heard on the Hill

Who’s Playing in Tonight’s Congressional Softball Game

The ninth annual game pits members of Congress against the media to raise money

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., celebrates with teammates after members defeated the media team, 10-5, in the 2014 Congressional Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Members of Congress team up with the Washington press corps in the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game Wednesday night to raise money for breast cancer.

This year’s game has seen interest and ticket sales soar after the shooting at last week’s Republican team practice before the Congressional Baseball Game, which set a record for attendance.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Watkins Recreation Center at 420 12th St. SE in D.C. The program begins at 7 p.m., and play is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The game’s profits go to the Young Survivors Coalition, which supports young women with breast cancer.

Here are the rosters for the Members team and the Bad News Babes, the media team. 

Members

Coaches: Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., Victoria Barnes, Jim Kiley and Natalie Buchanan.

Bad News Babes

  • Jen Bendery, Huffington Post
  • Mikayla Bouchard, The New York Times (Captain)
  • Bridget Bowman, Roll Call
  • Mary Bruce, ABC News 
  • Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News
  • Lisa Desjardins, PBS NewsHour
  • Elise Foley, Huffington Post
  • Emily Goodin, RealClearPolitics 
  • Erica Hendry, PBS NewsHour
  • Emmarie Huetteman, The New York Times
  • Kasie Hunt, MSNBC
  • Tamara Keith, NPR
  • Pamela Kirkland, PBS NewsHour 
  • Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune
  • Leigh Munsil, CNN 
  • Alicia Parlapiano, The New York Times 
  • Julie Percha, PBS NewsHour
  • Elena Schneider, Politico
  • Kate Sheppard, Huffington Post 
  • Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times
  • Shawna Thomas, Vice
  • Amy Walter, Cook Political Report (Captain)
  • Sarah Wire, Los Angeles Times

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats hoh house republicans senate Alabama california Cheri Bustos colorado Debbie Wasserman Schultz Delaware Ed Perlmutter Florida Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Illinois Kathleen Rice Kathy Castor Kirsten Gillibrand Martha Roby media Mia Love Michelle Lujan Grisham Nevada New Mexico New York Norma J Torres Republicans Shelley Moore Capito Texas utah Virginia Washington West Virginia ICNW