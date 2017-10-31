Trump, ‘Game of Thrones’ Represented at Tillis’ Halloween Dog Party

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., hosted a Halloween party for the books. The main attraction: dogs in costumes.

The party started outside Tillis’ office on the first floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building but got too big, so the senator led the group to the Hart Atrium. About 50 dogs showed off their costumes at the event.

Other Senators who attended included Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska who came in holding her dog, Fred, under her arm. Fred was dressed as a beanie baby.

Two dogs dressed as President Donald Trump. One belonged to a Tillis staffer and the other to a staffer from the office of Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla. The Trump dogs definitely received the most attention from the hundreds of attendees.

The other most popular dogs were dressed as characters from HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’ One was Cersei Lannister, complete with a long blonde wig. The other was Jon Snow.

Reporters and staffers, from the Senate and House came to check out the dogs. All of the dogs’ owners, besides Fischer, were staffers. A couple dressed up with their dogs. One staffer wore a beekeeper with her dog dressed as a bee.

Tillis whistled to get the packed room quiet and suggested all dogs and owners come forward and make a loop around the statue in the middle of the Hart Atrium to display the dogs in dog-show style. He called for the few children in attendance to come to the front so they could see.

The senator also suggested everyone tweet photographs of their favorite dog at the party or to email his digital media director, Lexie Hosier, with their favorite dog. Hosier’s dog, Tilly, who is famous as Tillis’ office dog, dressed up as a turtle.

Only one dog went to the bathroom on the floor, which was promptly cleaned up. Just a few barks came from the well-behaved crowd. After about 45-minutes, only a dozen dogs remained and Tillis had everyone take a group photograph.