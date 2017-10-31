Heard on the Hill

Trump, ‘Game of Thrones’ Represented at Tillis’ Halloween Dog Party

North Carolina Republican organized dogs in costume on Capitol Hill

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., lead the Halloween dog parade to the Hart atrium. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., hosted a Halloween party for the books. The main attraction: dogs in costumes. 

The party started outside Tillis’ office on the first floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building but got too big, so the senator led the group to the Hart Atrium. About 50 dogs showed off their costumes at the event.

Other Senators who attended included Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska who came in holding her dog, Fred, under her arm. Fred was dressed as a beanie baby.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: The Donald Trump dog walks out of Sen. Thom Tillis' office in the Dirksen Senate Office building for the Halloween dog parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
The Donald Trump dog walks out of Sen. Thom Tillis’ office in the Dirksen Senate Office building for the Halloween dog parade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Two dogs dressed as President Donald Trump. One belonged to a Tillis staffer and the other to a staffer from the office of Sen. James M. Inhofe, R-Okla. The Trump dogs definitely received the most attention from the hundreds of attendees.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., poses with the Game of Thrones dogs during his Halloween dog parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., poses with the Game of Thrones dogs during his Halloween dog parade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The other most popular dogs were dressed as characters from HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’ One was Cersei Lannister, complete with a long blonde wig. The other was Jon Snow.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., gets a look at the dogs in costume gathered outside of his office in the Dirksen Senate Office building for the Halloween dog parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., gets a look at the dogs in costume gathered outside of his office. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters and staffers, from the Senate and House came to check out the dogs. All of the dogs’ owners, besides Fischer, were staffers. A couple dressed up with their dogs. One staffer wore a beekeeper with her dog dressed as a bee.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: Several Senators, including Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., made an appearance at Sen. Thom Tillis' Halloween dog parade in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., made an appearance at Sen. Thom Tillis’ Halloween dog parade (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Tillis whistled to get the packed room quiet and suggested all dogs and owners come forward and make a loop around the statue in the middle of the Hart Atrium to display the dogs in dog-show style. He called for the few children in attendance to come to the front so they could see.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: A golden retriever came dressed as a kissing booth for Sen. Thom Tillis' Halloween dog parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
A golden retriever came dressed as a kissing booth for Sen. Thom Tillis’ Halloween dog parade (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The senator also suggested everyone tweet photographs of their favorite dog at the party or to email his digital media director, Lexie Hosier, with their favorite dog. Hosier’s dog, Tilly, who is famous as Tillis’ office dog, dressed up as a turtle. 

he Hart atrium during Sen. Thom Tillis' Halloween dog parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Dogs make their way around the statue in the Hart Atrium. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Only one dog went to the bathroom on the floor, which was promptly cleaned up. Just a few barks came from the well-behaved crowd. After about 45-minutes, only a dozen dogs remained and Tillis had everyone take a group photograph.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: hillside hoh republicans senate Deb Fischer Donald J. Trump Executive Branch House James M Inhofe media montana Nebraska North Carolina Oklahoma Senate staffers Steve Daines Thom Tillis ICNW