Rep. Tim Murphy Admits to Affair With ‘Personal Friend’

Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., admitted to an affair, according to news reports. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., admitted on Wednesday that he was having an extramarital affair, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

“Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend,” Murphy said after a court hearing on Wednesday. “This is nobody's fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me.”

The congressman added, “I ask the media to respect the privacy of my family. They have done nothing wrong and deserve to be left alone.”

Jesse Sally, the husband of the woman involved, has alleged that his wife’s affair with Murphy began in February 2016. Sally sought to have Murphy testify in a deposition earlier this year.

Sally and his wife, forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards, are involved in divorce proceedings. Sally’s attorney said the deposition is relevant to Edwards’ alimony, the Post-Gazette reported.

“Why do you need to depose him other than to harass him? They got the marital misconduct. They admit it,” Murphy’s attorney, Kenneth J. Horoho Jr., reportedly argued in court.

An Allegheny County common judge ruled that Murphy, who is married, must be deposed by Sally’s attorney by Sept. 29, the Post-Gazette reported.

For Edwards’ and Sally’s divorce, the judge had granted a request from Sally’s attorney for all calendar entries, text and email communications between Murphy and Edwards.

Murphy was first elected in 2002 and previously was a psychologist and a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.