Texas Delegation Celebrates Astros’ World Series Win

The Houston Astros celebrate their Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. (HoustonAstros.com)

Texas lawmakers celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win Wednesday, which came just months after Hurricane Harvey caused destruction throughout the region.

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 of the series Wednesday night to claim the first championship in their 56-year history.

Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, stayed up to see his team win despite his long day on Thursday as House Republicans unveil their long-awaited tax plan.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., who represents the district where Dodgers Stadium is located, congratulated Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who represents the district where the Astros’ Minute Maid Park is located, on Twitter and promised to pay off on the bet they had made over the Series.

What about those Houston Astros --they are the Greatest . Congrats and thanks for the Championship!!! — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) November 2, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who bet on lunch with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., retweeted several Astros’ tweets late Wednesday night.

Other Houston-area lawmakers celebrated the historic win.

Congratulations to @astros! What an incredible victory for team, its fans & people of #Houston. A historic series that we'll never forget! — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) November 2, 2017

California lawmakers honored the Dodgers’ efforts.

What a series! Our 2017 #Dodgers have inspired us all with their incredible talent and dedication. I'm already looking forward to cheering #ThisTeam on to a world championship next season! Congrats to the victors. #WaitTilNextYear #DodgerBlue #ThinkBlue @Dodgers — Rep. Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) November 2, 2017