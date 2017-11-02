Heard on the Hill

Texas Delegation Celebrates Astros’ World Series Win

Comes months after Hurrican Harvey devastated the region

The Houston Astros celebrate their Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. (HoustonAstros.com)

Texas lawmakers celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win Wednesday, which came just months after Hurricane Harvey caused destruction throughout the region. 

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 of the series Wednesday night to claim the first championship in their 56-year history.

Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, stayed up to see his team win despite his long day on Thursday as House Republicans unveil their long-awaited tax plan.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., who represents the district where Dodgers Stadium is located, congratulated Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who represents the district where the Astros’ Minute Maid Park is located, on Twitter and promised to pay off on the bet they had made over the Series.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who bet on lunch with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., retweeted several Astros’ tweets late Wednesday night.

Other Houston-area lawmakers celebrated the historic win.

 California lawmakers honored the Dodgers’ efforts.

 

 

