Texas Delegation Celebrates Astros’ World Series Win

Texas lawmakers celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win Wednesday, which came just months after Hurricane Harvey caused destruction throughout the region.
The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 of the series Wednesday night to claim the first championship in their 56-year history.
Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, stayed up to see his team win despite his long day on Thursday as House Republicans unveil their long-awaited tax plan.
Wow wow wow wow... do you believe in miracles! #AstrosWin #WorldChamps #ThanksJimCrane #HoustonStrong— RepKevinBrady (@RepKevinBrady) November 2, 2017
Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., who represents the district where Dodgers Stadium is located, congratulated Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who represents the district where the Astros’ Minute Maid Park is located, on Twitter and promised to pay off on the bet they had made over the Series.
Congrats @JacksonLeeTX18 Astros #EarnedHistory w/1st WorldSeries title & u earned some #Philippe’s French Dip Sandwiches #WorldSeriesBET -JG— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) November 2, 2017
What about those Houston Astros --they are the Greatest . Congrats and thanks for the Championship!!!— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) November 2, 2017
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who bet on lunch with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., retweeted several Astros’ tweets late Wednesday night.
#Astros 5, #Dodgers 0 | End 3 pic.twitter.com/0QIneDm6DG— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
Other Houston-area lawmakers celebrated the historic win.
OUR #HOUSTON #ASTROS ARE 2017 WORLD SERIES CHAMPS!!!! #MakeHistory!!! We are & always will be #HoustonStrong!!! pic.twitter.com/o1poncgiie— Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) November 2, 2017
Congratulations to @astros! What an incredible victory for team, its fans & people of #Houston. A historic series that we'll never forget!— Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) November 2, 2017
California lawmakers honored the Dodgers’ efforts.
What a series! Our 2017 #Dodgers have inspired us all with their incredible talent and dedication. I'm already looking forward to cheering #ThisTeam on to a world championship next season! Congrats to the victors. #WaitTilNextYear #DodgerBlue #ThinkBlue @Dodgers— Rep. Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) November 2, 2017
