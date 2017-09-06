Take Five: Nancy Pelosi

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, 77, a California Democrat, talks about her trip to Italy, her visits to the Library of Congress since college, and whether her grandchildren are interested in politics.
Q: What do you miss about D.C. when you go to California over recess?
A: Californians never have Potomac fever.
Q: Did you do anything fun over the August recess?
A: Yes, my husband and I went with two of our grandchildren to Italy to appreciate their Italian roots.
A: Yes, over 5,000 steps. Exercise? None.
Q: Is there anything you started doing while at Trinity College in the 1960s that you continue to do in D.C.?
A: Yes, I have always loved going to the Library of Congress.
Q: What’s something you can find in Little Italy, Baltimore, where you grew up, that’s worth making the trip from D.C.?
A: Food, glorious food.
Q: Do you see any of your nine grandchildren already interested in politics?
A: American history? Yes. Love of our veterans? Yes. Politics? No.
Quick Hits
Last book read: “Red Notice” by Bill Browder.
Last movie seen: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
Favorite songs of all time: My favorites range from “When I Fall in Love” from my wedding to anything my grandchildren sing, especially my grandson Sean.
Role models: My mother, Nancy D’Alesandro, Lindy Boggs and Barbara Bush — devoted mothers and dedicated public servants.
Closest to in Congress: My friends.
