Take Five: Nancy Pelosi

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi went on vacation to Italy over the August recess with her husband Paul Pelosi and her grandsons Paul and Thomas, where they had an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (Courtesy Pelosi’s office)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, 77, a California Democrat, talks about her trip to Italy, her visits to the Library of Congress since college, and whether her grandchildren are interested in politics.

Q: What do you miss about D.C. when you go to California over recess?

A: Californians never have Potomac fever.

Q: Did you do anything fun over the August recess?

A: Yes, my husband and I went with two of our grandchildren to Italy to appreciate their Italian roots.

Q: I've seen you using your Apple Watch around the Capitol. Do you track your steps and exercise? If so, what do you average on a busy congressional day?

A: Yes, over 5,000 steps. Exercise? None.

Q: Is there anything you started doing while at Trinity College in the 1960s that you continue to do in D.C.?

A: Yes, I have always loved going to the Library of Congress.

Q: What’s something you can find in Little Italy, Baltimore, where you grew up, that’s worth making the trip from D.C.?

A: Food, glorious food.

Q: Do you see any of your nine grandchildren already interested in politics?

A: American history? Yes. Love of our veterans? Yes. Politics? No.

Quick Hits

Last book read: “Red Notice” by Bill Browder.

Last movie seen: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

Favorite songs of all time: My favorites range from “When I Fall in Love” from my wedding to anything my grandchildren sing, especially my grandson Sean.

Role models: My mother, Nancy D’Alesandro, Lindy Boggs and Barbara Bush — devoted mothers and dedicated public servants.

Closest to in Congress: My friends.