Take Five: Andy Biggs

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs worked on the music and sound for a nationally distributed computer game before coming to Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Freshman Rep. Andy Biggs, 58, an Arizona Republican, talks about his love of music, old movies, and friendships in the Freedom Caucus.

Q: What has surprised you about being in Congress so far?

A: It’s pretty much like I thought it would be, to be honest with you: same legislative dynamics that you have in any self-governing or legislative body. I think that it’s somewhat more chaotic, since it’s so big. So I guess that would be the thing that’s surprised me, it’s a little bit more chaotic than I thought it would be.

Q: Tell me about your love of music. [Editor’s note: Biggs plays the piano.]

A: I had a music project studio. I did music and sound for a nationally distributed — though not nationally sold — computer game. That’s important. I don’t even know how they sound anymore, I’d have to go back and listen to the sound. I was essentially classically trained and for a period of 10 years, I didn’t play at all. I’m not very serious about [my playing] anymore at all. I’ll sit down and play what I feel, play some jazz-type stuff, that’s what I do.

Q: What do you like to do when you find downtime in D.C.?

A: I play the piano and music and so on. Music’s a hobby. I read a lot, so reading’s a hobby. And I like old movies. We really like “Nacho Libre” [laughs]; “North by Northwest” is a big one; “The ’Burbs” — I can’t believe nobody has seen “The ’Burbs.” Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher, for Pete’s sakes. Bruce Dern’s in “The ’Burbs,” even. Nobody’s seen “The ’Burbs” and it’s kind of a classic.

Q: You won the American Family Publishers sweepstakes, netting the $10 million jackpot, in 1993. What was the first thing you bought?

A: I think we took our family to Disney World is what we did. I don’t do lotteries [anymore]. My wife sometimes enters Publishers Clearing House or something like that. But no, I don’t.

Q: How did you learn how to speak Japanese?

A: I served a church mission in Japan for two years and I used to be pretty good, but it’s real rusty now. I’ve been back to Japan a few times. When I’ve gone back, it comes back, but right now, it’s real rusty.

Quick hits

Last book you read: “The Continental Op,” by Dashiell Hammett

Last movies you saw: “North by Northwest” is probably my favorite movie. [Last movie seen: “Sahara” on the plane.]

Favorite song of all time: Classical, I would say, Chopin’s “Revolutionary Etude.” Jazz, virtually anything by Duke Ellington.

Role model: Religiously, Jesus Christ. Politically, James Madison.

Closest to in Congress: Reps. Dave Brat, R-Va., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Mike Johnson, R-La., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas. Freedom Caucus guys, those would be my guys. The Arizona delegation are the people I talk to the most. I talk to Kyrsten [Sinema, D-Ariz.] every day.