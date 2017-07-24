Heard on the Hill

Swalwell’s Weekend: Baggage Handler and Barista

California Democrat’s continues ‘In Your Shoes’ initiative

(Rep. Eric Swalwell’s office via Twitter)

One members of Congress spent his Saturday slinging bags and pouring coffee.

As part of Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., #InYourShoes initiative, he worked as a Southwest Airlines baggage handler at Oakland International Airport and a Starbucks barista in Dublin, Calif.

The California Democrat worked with the Transport Workers of America at the airport and loaded bags into a Boeing 737, ABC News reported.

[Swalwell Welcomes First Child]

At Starbucks, he learned how to make some drinks by the employees in the California branch. They made a poster for the congressman welcoming him to the team.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats hoh house california democrats Eric Swalwell ICNW