Swalwell’s Weekend: Baggage Handler and Barista

One members of Congress spent his Saturday slinging bags and pouring coffee.
As part of Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., #InYourShoes initiative, he worked as a Southwest Airlines baggage handler at Oakland International Airport and a Starbucks barista in Dublin, Calif.
The California Democrat worked with the Transport Workers of America at the airport and loaded bags into a Boeing 737, ABC News reported.
Follow my #InYourShoes on @Snapchat for some plane-speak -- I worked w/ @transportworker members to load & push back a @SouthwestAir plane. pic.twitter.com/LDwd6p7Qfg— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 22, 2017
A few moments from my #InYourShoes visit with @transportworker members to load & push back a @SouthwestAir plane at @IFlyOAKland today. pic.twitter.com/mNRJvnbKVp— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 22, 2017
At Starbucks, he learned how to make some drinks by the employees in the California branch. They made a poster for the congressman welcoming him to the team.
I also did an #InYourShoes visit today at the @Starbucks in Dublin's @PersimmonPlace for some barista basic training.☕️☕️☕️ pic.twitter.com/y3UJ808LeN— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2017
