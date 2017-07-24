Swalwell’s Weekend: Baggage Handler and Barista

One members of Congress spent his Saturday slinging bags and pouring coffee.

As part of Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., #InYourShoes initiative, he worked as a Southwest Airlines baggage handler at Oakland International Airport and a Starbucks barista in Dublin, Calif.

The California Democrat worked with the Transport Workers of America at the airport and loaded bags into a Boeing 737, ABC News reported.

At Starbucks, he learned how to make some drinks by the employees in the California branch. They made a poster for the congressman welcoming him to the team.