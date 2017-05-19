Swalwell Welcomes First Child

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., reported his first child and his wife Brittany were both healthy after son Nelson’s birth Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Eric Swalwell and wife, Brittany, had their first child on Thursday night.

Swalwell, 36, announced on Twitter that his son, Nelson, was born in California.

He added that the baby and his mother were both healthy.

Brittany & I welcome Nelson, born last night in CA. Mom & baby are healthy. We just adore him & he's already seeking constituent services! pic.twitter.com/gP0UhawAF6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 19, 2017

The couple was married in October 2016 in Oakland and has been together since September 2015. At the time of the wedding, Brittany Swalwell was the director of sales for the Ritz-Carlton resort in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

The congressman was previously divorced and has been in office since 2012.