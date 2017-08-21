Stefanik Marries IJR Marketer Manda

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was married Saturday to Matthew Manda, communications and marketing director for the Media Group of America, which owns the news outlet Independent Journal Review.

The ceremony was in Saratoga Springs, New York, and retired New York State Supreme Court justice Jan Plumadore officiated it, the New York Times reported.

Stefanik, 33, met Manda, 34, in January 2012 at a party she hosted in D.C. She was first elected in 2014 at the age of 30 and is the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

Manda previously was was the communications director for Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kansas, and political director for Sen. Jerry Moran’s, R-Kansas, 2010 campaign.

Stefanik graduated from Harvard University, and Manda graduated from the University of Kansas.