Slaughter Outed as Not a Texan

Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, D-N.Y., has, for years, kept Texas Rep. Joe L. Barton thinking she was from Texas.

In the late hours of Tuesday night, during a Rules Committee hearing the tax bill, the truth came out.

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, was talking about the paintings in the room that are on loan from a museum in San Antonio. Barton asked if he could have the floor for a trivia question.

“I can also say, we’ve got Sheila [Jackson Lee], myself, [Michael C.] Burgess, and you that all represent Texas,” Barton said to Sessions. “There’s another member in the room who was born in Texas — who is it?”

“Louise Slaughter — El Paso, Texas,” he answered.

Watch as Slaughter’s secret is spilled

Slaughter was forced to come clean.

“Joe, bless your sweet heart. I made everyone promise… because you’ve been so nice,” Slaughter said.

“Hold on, I thought you were a Wildcat,” a member is heard saying.

Slaughter continued, “I was actually born in Kentucky.”

“I thought you were born in El Paso.” Barton said.

“I brought in my rhubarb pie if they promised they wouldn’t tell you, and I see they didn’t,” she said as laughter erupted in the room. “But you know something? I appreciate all those years that you thought I was a Texan. Thank you for that.”

Slaughter was born in Harlan County, Kentucky.