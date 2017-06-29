How Senators Spend Their Fourth of July

A Capitol Visitor Center tour guide points up in front of John Trumbull's “Declaration of Independence” painting in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

HOH reached out to several senators to see how they celebrate Independence Day.

After the anticipated vote on the Senate Republicans’ health care bill was postponed, senators may be eager to have a celebratory weekend.

From the minority leader to a few Republicans, patriotism reigns on the Fourth.

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

What’s on the menu at your house? Hot dogs and hamburgers.

What’s your contribution? Not screwing things up on the grill.

Do you prefer …Hamburgers or hot dogs? Hamburgers.

Stars or stripes for your outfit? Neither, but I wear red, white and blue.

What’s on the menu at your house? Montana burgers.

What’s your contribution? Chief griller.

Do you prefer …Watching fireworks outside or staying inside? Outside, of course.

Hamburgers or hot dogs? Montana burgers.

Stars or stripes for your outfit? Wranglers and boots.

What’s on the menu at your house? Crab and shrimp from our own pots [Editor’s note: Murkowski’s family goes shrimping and crabbing and catches dinner.]

What’s your contribution? Shrimp salad.

Do you prefer …Watching fireworks outside or staying inside? Outside.

Hamburgers or hot dogs? Neither.

Stars or stripes for your outfit? All — red, white and blue, all the way.

What’s on the menu at your house? Nothing like some all-American hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and banana pudding to celebrate our amazing country’s independence and freedom.

What’s your contribution? Although I have “won” a few cooking competitions, my biggest contribution to most Fourth of July BBQs is my healthy appetite.

Do you prefer …Watching fireworks outside or staying inside? Watching fireworks inside from my favorite place. Earlier in the day I do plan to head to a local event where I can celebrate the Fourth alongside some of the greatest Americans I know. And by that I mean South Carolinians.

Hamburgers or hot dogs? Hot dogs, but hamburgers are a close runner up.

Stars or stripes for your outfit? Stripes.