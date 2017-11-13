Sen. Brown Welcomes Granddaughter, Ela

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, welcomed his sixth grandchild to his family this weekend.

The senator’s wife, Connie Schultz, posted a photograph on Instagram of Brown and a new granddaughter, Ela Constance.

Ela was born Friday to Brown’s daughter, Caitlin Molina, and her husband, Alex Molina.

Grandpa @SenSherrodBrown meets granddaughter Ela Constance. So much I love about this photo: Ela’s long fingers, just like her mama’s. Sherrod’s face as he takes in the wonder of her. The ease with which he wears my old sweater because he forgot his sweatshirt. My guy, my family. pic.twitter.com/uLglhlB51y — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) November 13, 2017

Brown turned 65 earlier this month.

His most famous grandpa moment came during a 2013 reception to celebrate his second swearing-inwhen he welcomed a new grandson. He took a call from his daughter and waited to hear the news while more than 200 attendees watched, Cleveland.org reported at the time.

The senator has three daughters and a son, all of whom are married, and six grandchildren.