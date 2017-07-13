Reps. Gallagher and Murphy Talk Bipartisanship Among Younger Members

Rep. Mike Gallagher, left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Steven Olikara, co-founder and president of Millennial Action Project, speak about bipartisanship. (Alex Gangitano/ CQ Roll Call)

Freshman Reps. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican, and Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, represent the sentiment that the younger members in Congress strive to be more bipartisan.

Vice co-chairs of the Congressional Future Caucus, a group of members under the age of 45, Gallagher and Murphy spoke together Wednesday at a panel hosted by the Millennial Action Project.

“So much of the legislation that’s being done is about the past as opposed to forward thinking,” Murphy, 37, said.

She added that the challenge with older members is on the innovative economy.

“So much of what we are facing is about a change that I worry that some of my more mature, seasoned colleagues don’t quite understand in the sense that they have a hard time controlling their phones and having Siri interrupt meetings,” Murphy said.

Gallagher agreed and said, “I’m convinced that the way in which Congress operates is not the best.”

He has been an avid supporter of term limits and introduced a bill in March to impose them.

“[They’re a] good way of ending the constant careerism and endless, ‘I’m in the position myself to be a committee chair in 20 years and then I’ll run for Senate,’” Gallagher, 33, said.

He noted that his predecessor, former Rep. Reid Ribble, told him that once he knew he was retiring, he “worked way harder as a result” because he knew every day that he had one less day to make a difference.

The Millennial Action Project works to activate young policymakers to work across the aisle. The panel was moderated by Steven Olikara, MAP co-founder and president.