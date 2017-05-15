Young’s Constituent Wins Congressional Art Competition Twice in a Row

Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, surprised the student Kallan Paulsen (right) with the news of her win. (Courtesy Young's office)

Iowa Republican David Young chose the same high school student, Kallan Paulsen, to have her work hung in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Young surprised Kallan last week with the announcement that she was a two-time winner.

Paulsen was Young’s constituent winner in 2016 and her was part of a display in the Capitol. Her 2017 work will be part of the next show.

“The Bondurant-Farrar junior has immense talent and I can’t wait to see how she puts her unbelievable skills to work in the years to come,” Young said in a news release.

Others members are still in the process of choosing their winners.

The art competition rarely made news until last year when Missouri Democrat William Lacy Clay’s student constituent’s work was removed from the show because of the controversy it created over its depiction of police-community relations in Ferguson, Mo.

Clay recently told St. Louis station KMOV that three art galleries have offered to buy artist David Pulphus’ piece but it remains in Clay’s office while court proceedings over its removal play out.

