Rep. Moulton Proposes on Speaker’s Balcony

Liz Boardman, left, and Rep. Seth Moulton are getting married. (Photo courtesy of Moulton's twitter)

Rep. Seth Moulton asked Liz Boardman to marry him on Friday.

The Massachusetts Democrat brought Boardman up to the iconic Speaker’s balcony to pop the question. The couple has been together for over two years.

Boardman is senior client partner at Korn Ferry Sports, which works on recruitment and talent management for sports organizations.

Moulton, 38, spent his morning working out with a fitness group led by Rep. Markwayne Mullin and then got engaged.

He was elected in 2014 after spending six years in the Marine Corps. He is among Democrats who have recently called for Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to step down from her leadership post in the wake of a string of near-miss congressional elections this year.