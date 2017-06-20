Rep. Mike Coffman Announces Divorce

Colorado Republican power couple Rep. Mike Coffman and state Attorney General Cynthia Coffman have filed for divorce.

The Coffmans are breaking up after 12 years of marriage, the Denver Post reported on Monday.

“After much soul-searching we have made the painful decision to get a divorce,” they said in a written statement obtained by Colorado Politics and the Gazette. “This has been a difficult choice for both of us and we ask our friends and supporters for their understanding. We have a great deal of respect for each other and will remain each other’s strongest supporters in whatever we do in our continued service to the people of Colorado.”

The congressman and his wife were together for seven years before marrying in 2005. Their wedding was right before Coffman deployed to Iraq as a marine.

It was the second marriage for both.

Cynthia Coffman is considering running for governor of Colorado but could also run for another attorney general term.

