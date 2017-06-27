Heard on the Hill

Kennedys Announce They’re Expecting a Son

The couple had their first child in 2015

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., has been married since December 2012. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III announced on Twitter that he and his wife Lauren are expecting another child, their first son, in December.

The couple’s first child, Eleanor, was born in December 2015.

The congressman is the son of former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II and grandson of former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy and Lauren Birchfield Kennedy have been married since December of 2012.

The Kennedys met in Harvard Law School in a class taught by now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Kennedy’s colleague from Massachusetts. 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats hoh house Elizabeth Warren health care Joseph P Kennedy III Massachusetts ICNW