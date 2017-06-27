Kennedys Announce They’re Expecting a Son

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., has been married since December 2012. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III announced on Twitter that he and his wife Lauren are expecting another child, their first son, in December.

The couple’s first child, Eleanor, was born in December 2015.

The congressman is the son of former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II and grandson of former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy.

The smile of a girl who is going to be a big sister. Lauren & I are so happy to announce Eleanor's baby brother will join us in December! pic.twitter.com/kp8VSDcpKE — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 26, 2017

Kennedy and Lauren Birchfield Kennedy have been married since December of 2012.

The Kennedys met in Harvard Law School in a class taught by now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Kennedy’s colleague from Massachusetts.