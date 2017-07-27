Rep. Hollingsworth Welcomes First Child

Freshman Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., is a new father. He and wife Kelly welcomed a son, Joseph Hollingsworth, early Thursday morning.

Joseph was born at 1:38 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

[Rep. Costello Welcomes Second Child]

“We are overjoyed that we are able to welcome our son, Joseph, into the world,” the couple said in a statement. “We look forward to spending time with him, introducing him to our family and friends, and ultimately watching him grow up with a bright Hoosier future. We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, well-wishes, and congratulations; our hearts are overflowing by the outpouring of love from everyone.”

The 33-year-old congressman told HOH earlier this month that he was actively preparing to be a dad.

“I’ve been asking, frankly, members and friends and family and others what’s the best advice, not only on parenting long-term, but in the first couple of months, which I understand are pretty trying,” he said. “I think maybe like legislation, right? Trying to solicit the input of many people to be able to hopefully be all I can be in terms of a dad.”

[Take Five: Trey Hollingsworth]