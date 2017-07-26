Rep. Costello Welcomes Second Child

Rep. Ryan Costello and his wife Christine welcomed their second child, Caroline, on Monday in West Chester, Penn.
The couple has a son, Ryan Jr., who is three and a half. Costello, 40, was first elected to Congress in 2014.
Costello’s colleague and fellow Pennsylvania Republican Lloyd Smucker tweeted his congratulations to the growing family.
.@RepRyanCostello and family welcomed Caroline Grace into the world on Monday. Cindy and I send our best!— Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) July 26, 2017
