Rep. Costello Welcomes Second Child

Caroline Costello was born on Monday in Pennsylvania

Rep. Ryan Costello and son Ryan Jr. hold Caroline, the newest addition to his family. (Rep. Ryan Costello's office)

Rep. Ryan Costello and his wife Christine welcomed their second child, Caroline, on Monday in West Chester, Penn.

The couple has a son, Ryan Jr., who is three and a half. Costello, 40, was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Costello’s colleague and fellow Pennsylvania Republican Lloyd Smucker tweeted his congratulations to the growing family.

