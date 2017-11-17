Rand Paul, Still Ailing, Offers Thanksgiving Wishes

Sen. Rand Paul said in a video message released Friday that “he’s getting better” after the still-mysterious attack by a neighbor while the Republican was at his home in Kentucky.

“Hey, everybody. Thanks for your concern, your prayers, and your thoughts, all of the get well cards,” Paul said in the video. “It’s been a rough couple weeks, but I’m starting to get better.”

Paul has been voting at the Capitol but generally minimized his public appearances since the early-November assault. And there are no shortage of questions about what exactly transpired between Paul and his anesthesiologist neighbor Rene Boucher that led to Paul having six broken ribs and some other complications.

As for policy, Paul’s message suggested he is not yet satisfied with the tax overhaul plan advanced Thursday night by the Senate Finance Committee.

“We’re trying to make the tax cut a tax cut for everyone,” Paul said. “We’re working really hard on that, and we’re looking forward to a time of family and thanksgiving.”

“We’re grateful for your prayers, your well-wishes, and your concern. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody,” added the senator’s wife, Kelley Paul.