Rand Paul Doing ‘Fine’ After Being Assaulted at Kentucky Home

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was allegedly assaulted at his Kentucky home on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Sen. Rand Paul ‘is fine’ after facing a surprise attack at his home in Bowling Green. Kentucky, on Friday.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police,” a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Republican told Roll Call. “Senator Paul is fine.”

Troopers responded to Paul’s residence Friday afternoon regarding an alleged assault, according to the Kentucky State Police.

“Upon their arrival, it was determined that Rene Boucher had intentionally assaulted Paul causing a minor injury,” the KSP said in a statement.

The troopers obtained a warrant for Boucher’s arrest and subsequently charged him with 4th degree assault under Kentucky law. The 59-year old man is being held at the Warren County Regional Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

The state police have not released further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

State records list Boucher as an “inactive physician” who earned a degree as a doctor of osteopathic medicine in 1984.

The anesthesiologist once developed a rice-filled vest for back pain relief called the Therma-a-Vest that was sold on the QVC shopping channel. He appears to live very near Paul’s home, according to records.

Asked if the department was notified or involved in an investigation regarding the incident, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki wrote in an email that the department does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Bridget Bowman contributed to this report.