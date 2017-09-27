Politicians Lose Press Club Spelling Bee to Media Again

Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News won the coveted wrestling-style spelling bee championship belt on Tuesday. (Sean McMinn/ CQ Roll Call)

The media team won the National Press Club Spelling Bee for the second year in a row when Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News correctly spelled “somatotype.”

The annual spelling bee pits the media against members of Congress to raise money for the National Press Club Journalism Institute.

The last member of Congress standing was Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who lost on the word, “stela.” Overall, the media got 39 points and the politicians received 36.

[Beyer on the Words That Made His Spelling Bee Career]

To kick off the event, 2017 Scripts National Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay competed in a “Champions Spell-Off” against last year’s Press Club spelling bee winner Art Swift of Gallup.

Each competitor had three minutes to spell as many words correctly as he could and Vinay, a seventh-grader from Fresno, California, amazed the crowd by not only beating Swift but spelling a number of words correctly.

Vinay then served as a judge for the competition and explained the rules before the competition started: every player gets two chances before being eliminated, and that everyone can ask questions about the word like definition, language of origin, and pronunciation.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., was the first member to have one strike against her when, in the second round, she thought the announcer said “correspondent” and he said “correspondence.” The theme of the second round was words featured in the musical, “Hamilton.”

[Press Victorious Over Politicians in Spelling Bee]

“Do you know how to spell fox as in Virginia Foxx? Don’t mess with our bipartisan team,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said to the judges in response to Foxx’s mixup.

Other players on the members team were Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., who won the competition in 2015, Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., and Scott Peters, D-Calif.

Beyer said the competition was a time to put aside the recent negativity coming out of Congress.

Amidst troubled times, the #NPCBee is a moment when we put aside labels & partisan politics and raise money for a good cause. It's fun too. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 26, 2017

The other members of the media team were Hadas Gold of CNN, Seung Min Kim of Politico, Vann R. Newkirk II of The Atlantic, Alexandra Petri of the Washington Post, Jonathan Salant of NBC, along with Gillman and Swift.

To raise more money in addition to ticket sales, there was a raffle with gift card prizes and the grand prize: a Nickelback album signed by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

The competition was founded in 1913 but took a hiatus until 2012. Over the last five years, the lawmakers have three wins and the media have two.