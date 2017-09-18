Pence Gets New Communications Team From the Capitol

Vice President Mike Pence is bringing on communications staffers with experience on both sides of the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Vice President Mike Pence has poached the Capitol for a new communications team.

The departure of Pence’s longtime spokesman Marc Lotter from the White House, which was announced last week, created an opening for two communicators from Capitol Hill to move in.

Pence’s chief of staff Nick Ayers confirmed on Twitter that congratulations are in order for Christina Mandreucci and Alyssa Farah, who will be joining the vice president’s communications shop.

Lotter would regularly be seen trying to squeeze in lunch from the Senate carryout on Tuesday afternoons while Pence was dining with the Senate Republican Conference, so the two new Pence aides may still be seen at the Capitol from time-to-time.

Mandreucci, who is from New Jersey, has been working in the Senate as a spokeswoman for Sen. Marco Rubio.

She previously worked on the Florida Republican’s Senate re-election campaign and his earlier unsuccessful run for the White House.

The other Pence hire comes from the House side.

Farah is well-known around the Capitol for her work as the spokeswoman for the conservative House Freedom Caucus, having previously worked as communications director for the group’s current chairman, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows.

Farah and Mandreucci are expected to start in the office of the vice president on Oct. 2.