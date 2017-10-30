Murphy Says Key to Success Is Good Heels and Running Shoes

Murphy stretches during her morning run, with the Capitol in the background. (Bian Elkhatib/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy typically takes a run down the National Mall as the sun is rising over the Capitol. A few hours later, she is there in high heels walking to votes.

In her first term in Congress, the 39-year-old Florida Democrat calls herself a “mom boss.” The term comes from the 2016 book “Mom Boss: Balancing Entrepreneurship, Kids & Success” by Nicole Feliciano and is something of a movement, with women adding the hashtag #MomBoss to online discussions of how they balance children and work.

“I always say that the key to being a mom boss is a good pair of heels and a great pair of running shoes,” Murphy said after her 7 a.m. run down the National Mall, ending at the Washington Monument.

“Running really helps to deal with stress and kind of clears your head before you start your day,” she added.